Tim Schaller's short-handed goal in the second period lifted the Boston Bruins to a 3-2 comeback victory over the Montreal Canadiens in NHL pre-season action on Monday night.
The Canadiens took a two-goal lead through Brendan Gallagher and Jeremy Gregoire before the Bruins stormed back with tallies from Jesse Gabrielle, Anders Bjork and Schaler — all in the second period.
Gallagher scored 50 seconds into the second as he went to the net to redirect a pass from Joe Morrow past Malcolm Subban. Gregoire got a similar goal at 2:18 off a feed from Mike McCarron.
Boston got one back when Riley Nash picked off a Morrow pass behind the net and fed Gabrielle alone in front to beat Al Montoya at 6:63.
Bjork took a cross-ice pass from Ryan Spooner and slid an off-wing shot in from the right circle during a two-man advantage at 9:26.
Zach Fucale relieved Montoya at 10:30 and only 18 seconds later let in a short-handed goal as Schaller skated down the left side and put the puck in off a post.
