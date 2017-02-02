Sean Monahan scored twice to lead the Calgary Flames to a 5-1 win over the Minnesota Wild at the Scotiabank Saddledome on Wednesday.

Deryk Engelland had a goal and an assist for the Flames (26-24-3), who have won back-to-back games after losing their previous four.

Alex Chiasson, Sean Monahan, and Micheal Ferland also scored, while Brian Elliott made 28 saves in the Calgary net.

Jason Zucker replied for the Wild (33-12-5), who have won three in a row and five of their past six.

Goalie Devan Dubnyk stopped 31 shots for the Wild, who had gone 12-0-2 in their past 14 road games. Dubnyk's streak of nine straight road wins was also snapped.

Dubnyk had to be sharp early to stop back-to-back shots by Ferland and Lance Bouma, while Elliott was forced to stand his ground to stop a snap shot fired his way by Zach Parise.