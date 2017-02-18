The Toronto Maple Leafs won't have Mitch Marner in their lineup this weekend.
Leafs head coach Mike Babcock said that Marner won't play against Ottawa on Saturday night or against Carolina on Sunday because of an apparent right shoulder injury.
The 19-year-old Marner, who leads the team in scoring with 48 points, was injured Wednesday night in a 5-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Connor Brown will take Marner's place on a line with veterans James van Riemsdyk and Tyler Bozak.
Nikita Soshnikov will return to the lineup Saturday after a recent absence due to injury.
