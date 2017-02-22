Toronto forward Mitch Marner will miss his fourth consecutive game with an apparent right shoulder injury when the Maple Leafs host the New York Rangers on Thursday night.
Leafs head coach Mike Babcock confirmed Wednesday that Marner would sit out against the Rangers.
The 19-year-old was placed on injured reserve Tuesday morning after he was injured last week in a loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.
Babcock said Tuesday that Marner was day-to-day, meaning he'd likely miss a total of 10 days of action. That would mean a possible return to the lineup on Saturday when Toronto hosts Montreal.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.