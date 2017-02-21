The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed 19-year-old rookie Mitch Marner on injured reserve and recalled centre Frederik Gauthier from the American Hockey League's Toronto Marlies.
Marner will sit out his third consecutive game on Tuesday night when the Leafs face the visiting Winnipeg Jets.
The earliest the 19-year-old can return from a suspected right shoulder injury is Thursday evening against the New York Rangers.
Second on Toronto with 48 points, Marner was injured last Wednesday when he fell awkwardly into the boards in a 5-2 loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets.
He sat out the last two games, a loss Saturday to the Ottawa Senators and win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday.
Connor Brown, Marner's replacement alongside veterans Tyler Bozak and James van Riemsdyk, had two goals in the victory against the Hurricanes.
Gauthier has played in 18 games with the Leafs this season.
