Linemates Blake Wheeler, Mark Scheifele and Kyle Connor each had a goal and two assists as the Winnipeg Jets scored seven straight goals to rebound from a two-goal deficit and defeat the Minnesota Wild 7-2 on Monday.

The seven different scorers also included Joel Armia, Jacob Trouba, Mathieu Perreault and Bryan Little. Armia also had one helper.

Connor Hellebuyck made 16 saves for the Jets (15-6-3), who've won four straight at Bell MTS Place. Winnipeg is also unbeaten in regulation in its last eight games at home (7-0-1).

Jason Zucker and Chris Stewart supplied the offence for Minnesota (11-10-3). Alex Stalock played the entire game and stopped 20 shots for the Wild.

The Jets 15th win in 24 games was the quickest in franchise history.

Jets mount comeback

Minnesota jumped to a 2-0 lead in the first period, but Winnipeg's barrage began and they evened it up with a pair of goals in the final six minutes of the opening frame.

Zucker extended his point streak to four games after the Wild took advantage of a turnover just outside Minnesota's blue line by Winnipeg defenceman Dustin Byfuglien. Three Wild players reversed direction and Zucker's backhand beat Hellebuyck at 8:01, giving him two goals and two assists during his point run.

Minnesota had a goal by Zack Mitchell overturned by a coach's challenge after Charlie Coyle was deemed offside, but the Wild netted one for good just over a minute later when Stewart made it 2-0 at 13:54.

A rebound from Josh Morrissey's shot from the point ended up on Armia's stick to get Winnipeg on the board at 15:47.

Scheifele made it 2-2 on the power play at 17:15 when he took a cross-ice pass from Wheeler, who was playing his 500th game for the Jets/Atlanta Thrashers franchise.

After coming up empty on a pair of power plays early in the second, Winnipeg took the lead when Scheifele fed a quick pass to a rushing Trouba, who beat Stalock as he was trying to move across the crease at 10:57. Perreault scored with a one-timer at 14:19.

The Jets had outshot the visitors 17-11 heading into the third.

Connor scored on the power play at 5:13 and 65 seconds later Little made it 6-2. Wheeler's sixth goal of the season finishing the scoring at 13:26. He and Scheifele are tied for the team lead in points with 28 each.

Winnipeg travels for a game against Colorado on Wednesday. Minnesota hosts Vegas on Thursday.