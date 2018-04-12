Jets edge Wild for 1st post-season win in franchise history
Defenceman Joe Morrow lifts Winnipeg over Minnesota with 3rd-period goal
Defenceman Joe Morrow scored at 12:47 of the third period to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday in Game 1 of their first-round NHL playoff series.
It was the first post-season victory for the franchise dating all the way back to 1999 when the team was the Atlanta Thrashers. The club relocated to Winnipeg in 2011 and the Jets were swept out of the playoffs by Anaheim in 2015.
Winnipeg winger Nikolaj Ehlers set up the game-winning goal when he got the puck behind the net and sent it to Morrow at the point, who fired a one-timer that beat Wild goalie Devan Dubnyk.
Morrow was acquired at the trade deadline from Montreal in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick in the 2018 NHL Draft.
Mark Schiefele, with a power-play goal, and Patrik Laine also scored for Winnipeg, which hosts Game 2 Friday.
Connor Hellebuyck made 18 saves for the Jets, who finished second overall in the NHL and Central Division with 114 points (52-20-10).
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.