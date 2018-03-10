Skip to Main Content
Wild's Eric Staal stays hot in win over Canucks
Recap

Wild's Eric Staal stays hot in win over Canucks

Eric Staal scored the go-ahead goal as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Friday night at Rogers Arena.

Vancouver loses 2nd straight without rookie Brock Boeser

The Canadian Press ·
Vancouver centre Tyler Motte goes into the boards with Minnesota defenceman Nate Prosser during the first period of the Canucks' 5-2 loss to the Wild on Friday. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press)
comments

Eric Staal scored the go-ahead goal as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Friday night at Rogers Arena.

Staal's up to 37 goals on the season with 11 in his last nine games. The red-hot centre is only three behind Washington's Alex Ovechkin for the league lead in goals.

Zach Parise, Matt Cullen, Marcus Foligno and Charlie Coyle, with an empty-net goal, also scored for the Wild (39-22-7), who have won three straight and eight of their past 10. Minnesota leads the Dallas Stars by three points for third in the Central Division and trail Winnipeg by six points for second.

Devan Dubnyk made 30 saves for Minnesota.

Michael Del Zotto and Jussi Jokinen scored for the Canucks (25-34-9), who wrapped up a five-game home stand with a 1-2-2 record.

Anders Nilsson got the start and finished with 31 saves. It was Vancouver's second straight game, and loss, without rookie sensation Brock Boeser.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us