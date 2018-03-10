Wild's Eric Staal stays hot in win over Canucks

Eric Staal scored the go-ahead goal as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Friday night at Rogers Arena.

Staal's up to 37 goals on the season with 11 in his last nine games. The red-hot centre is only three behind Washington's Alex Ovechkin for the league lead in goals.

Zach Parise, Matt Cullen, Marcus Foligno and Charlie Coyle, with an empty-net goal, also scored for the Wild (39-22-7), who have won three straight and eight of their past 10. Minnesota leads the Dallas Stars by three points for third in the Central Division and trail Winnipeg by six points for second.

Devan Dubnyk made 30 saves for Minnesota.

Michael Del Zotto and Jussi Jokinen scored for the Canucks (25-34-9), who wrapped up a five-game home stand with a 1-2-2 record.

Anders Nilsson got the start and finished with 31 saves. It was Vancouver's second straight game, and loss, without rookie sensation Brock Boeser.