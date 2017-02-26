The Minnesota Wild reportedly acquired centres Martin Hanzal and Ryan White as well as a fourth-round pick in the upcoming draft from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for multiple draft picks and a minor leaguer.
MIN sends 2017 1st rder, 2018 2nd rder, 2019 conditional 4th rder (conditions to follow) and minor leaguer Grayson Downing to ARI.—
@TSNBobMcKenzie
The conditions on the 2019 fourth-round pick, according to TSN's Bob McKenzie, are if Minnesota wins one playoff round, the pick improves to a third rounder, and if they win two playoff rounds, it will become a second round pick.
Arizona will also retain 50 per cent of Hanzal's remaining salary.
Hanzal, 30, has 16 goals and 26 points this season for Arizona, but has been on a roll lately with seven points in his last eight games. The 28-year-old White has 13 points and 70 penalty minutes in 46 games this season.
Hanzal is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.
