The Minnesota Wild reportedly acquired centres Martin Hanzal and Ryan White as well as a fourth-round pick in the upcoming draft from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for multiple draft picks and a minor leaguer.

MIN sends 2017 1st rder, 2018 2nd rder, 2019 conditional 4th rder (conditions to follow) and minor leaguer Grayson Downing to ARI. — @TSNBobMcKenzie

The conditions on the 2019 fourth-round pick, according to TSN's Bob McKenzie, are if Minnesota wins one playoff round, the pick improves to a third rounder, and if they win two playoff rounds, it will become a second round pick.

Arizona will also retain 50 per cent of Hanzal's remaining salary.

Hanzal, 30, has 16 goals and 26 points this season for Arizona, but has been on a roll lately with seven points in his last eight games. The 28-year-old White has 13 points and 70 penalty minutes in 46 games this season.

Hanzal is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.