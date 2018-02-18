Skip to Main Content
Devils' Miles Wood suspended 2 games for boarding incident

The NHL suspended forward Miles Wood of the New Jersey Devils for two games Sunday.

Winger will forfeit $9,946.24 US for hit on Lightning's Vladislav Namestnikov

The Canadian Press ·
Miles Wood celebrates with teammates on the bench after scoring during the New Jersey Devils' 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday. (Chris O'Meara / The Associated Press)
Wood was suspended for boarding Tampa Bay forward Vladislav Namestnikov in New Jersey's 4-3 win Saturday night over the Lightning.

Wood received minor penalties for boarding and roughing on the play.

As a result of the suspension, Wood will forfeit $9,946.24 US in salary, which will go to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

