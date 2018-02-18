Devils' Miles Wood suspended 2 games for boarding incident

The NHL suspended forward Miles Wood of the New Jersey Devils for two games Sunday.

Wood was suspended for boarding Tampa Bay forward Vladislav Namestnikov in New Jersey's 4-3 win Saturday night over the Lightning.

Miles Wood boards Vladislav Namestnikov and then breaks Andrej Sustr's visor after Sustr came over to defend his teammate.... whew.<br><br>The hit looks suspension-worthy, although only a 2-minute penalty for the hit was assessed... thoughts? <a href="https://t.co/iU9mIAfdIZ">pic.twitter.com/iU9mIAfdIZ</a> —@NHLDaily365

Wood received minor penalties for boarding and roughing on the play.

As a result of the suspension, Wood will forfeit $9,946.24 US in salary, which will go to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.