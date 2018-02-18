Devils' Miles Wood suspended 2 games for boarding incident
The NHL suspended forward Miles Wood of the New Jersey Devils for two games Sunday.
Winger will forfeit $9,946.24 US for hit on Lightning's Vladislav Namestnikov
Wood was suspended for boarding Tampa Bay forward Vladislav Namestnikov in New Jersey's 4-3 win Saturday night over the Lightning.
Miles Wood boards Vladislav Namestnikov and then breaks Andrej Sustr's visor after Sustr came over to defend his teammate.... whew.<br><br>The hit looks suspension-worthy, although only a 2-minute penalty for the hit was assessed... thoughts? <a href="https://t.co/iU9mIAfdIZ">pic.twitter.com/iU9mIAfdIZ</a>—@NHLDaily365
Wood received minor penalties for boarding and roughing on the play.
As a result of the suspension, Wood will forfeit $9,946.24 US in salary, which will go to the Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.
