Flames place goaltender Mike Smith on injured reserve

The Calgary Flames placed goaltender Mike Smith on injured reserve Saturday after he's missed the last six games with a lower-body injury.
Smith was injured on Feb. 11 in the final seconds of a victory over the New York Islanders. He had made 23 saves in the game before leaving with two seconds remaining.
Calgary also recalled forwards Tanner Glass and Andrew Mangiapane from the American Hockey League's Stockton Heat while assigning forward Ryan Lomberg in the process.
Glass has played seven games for the Flames this season and Mangiapane nine with neither recording a point.
