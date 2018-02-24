Skip to Main Content
Flames place goaltender Mike Smith on injured reserve

Notifications

Flames place goaltender Mike Smith on injured reserve

The Calgary Flames placed goaltender Mike Smith on injured reserve Saturday after he's missed the last six games with a lower-body injury.

35-year-old was hurt Feb. 11 in victory over New York Islanders

The Canadian Press ·
Goaltender Mike Smith rolls over on the ice after he was injured during the third period of the Calgary Flames' matchup with the New York Islanders on Feb. 11. (Kathy Willens / The Associated Press)
comments

The Calgary Flames placed goaltender Mike Smith on injured reserve Saturday after he's missed the last six games with a lower-body injury.

Smith was injured on Feb. 11 in the final seconds of a victory over the New York Islanders. He had made 23 saves in the game before leaving with two seconds remaining.

Calgary also recalled forwards Tanner Glass and Andrew Mangiapane from the American Hockey League's Stockton Heat while assigning forward Ryan Lomberg in the process.

Glass has played seven games for the Flames this season and Mangiapane nine with neither recording a point.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us