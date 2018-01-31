Mike Fisher ends NHL retirement to rejoin Predators

The Nashville Predators are getting an offensive boost from an unexpected source a month before the NHL trade deadline.

Mike Fisher, 37, is back in the fold, just six months after making the "hardest decision" to retire after 17 seasons in the league.

Nashville was second in the Central Division entering play Wednesday, three points behind the Winnipeg Jets with three games in hand.

Fisher played seven seasons with the club, scoring 109 goals and 237 points. The former captain had 18 goals and 42 points in 72 games in 2016-17, leading Nashville to the Western Conference title and Stanley Cup Final, where it lost to Pittsburgh in six games.

Fisher, who has 23 goals and 51 points in 134 NHL playoff games, will try to help the Predators to a fourth consecutive post-season berth.

"Knowing we were so close to winning it all in June [2017] only makes it more difficult to leave [the game] behind," said Fisher upon retirement.

This season, Nashville ranks 13th in the 30-team NHL in goals for per game at 2.96, compared to 2.90 last year.

Fisher, who hails from Peterborough, Ont., amassed 276 goals and 585 points in his first 1,088 NHL regular-season games after breaking into the league in the 1999-2000 campaign with Ottawa, which drafted Fisher 44th overall in 1998.

In 11 seasons with the Senators, the husband to country music star Carrie Underwood recorded 167 goals and 348 points.