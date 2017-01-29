Hockey's best players took to the ice Sunday afternoon at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to play the NHL All-Star Game.

The Atlantic, Pacific, Central and Metropolitan teams faced off to decide the winner of the top prize — $1 million US to be split between the 11-player squad.

​Hockey legends gather

Members of the NHL 100 gathered for the national anthem and a huge ceremonial puck drop with the current all-stars ahead of the game.

(Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Pacific easily bests Central

In the first of the day's three shortened games, the Pacific Division claimed an easy 10-3 victory over P.K. Subban's Central team. He had the unenviable task of defending against Connor McDavid, while Calgary's Johnny Gaudreau led the charge with two goals for the dominant Pacific.

(Harry How/Getty Images)

(Harry How/Getty Images)

Metropolitan stars shine

One of the strongest divisions in the NHL this year did not disappoint in the day's second game against the Atlantic Division. Carey Price's Atlantic squad kept it closer but ultimately the Metropolitan stars grabbed a 10-6 win to advance to the final against the Pacific. The dynamic duo of Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby thrilled fans.

(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

Crosby vs. McDavid in final

It was a tight final between Crosby's Metropolitan team and McDavid's Pacific. Philadelphia winger Wayne Simmonds scored the tiebreaking goal with 4:58 to play to take MVP honours as the Metropolitan Division claimed a 4-3 victory. Simmonds also earned a hat trick with the game-winning goal.

(Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

(Harry How/Getty Images)