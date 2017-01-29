Metropolitan Division dominates at All-Star Game
Philadelphia's Wayne Simmonds takes home MVP honours
CBC Sports Posted: Jan 29, 2017 7:45 PM ET Last Updated: Jan 29, 2017 7:45 PM ET
Hockey's best players took to the ice Sunday afternoon at the Staples Center in Los Angeles to play the NHL All-Star Game.
The Atlantic, Pacific, Central and Metropolitan teams faced off to decide the winner of the top prize — $1 million US to be split between the 11-player squad.
Hockey legends gather
Members of the NHL 100 gathered for the national anthem and a huge ceremonial puck drop with the current all-stars ahead of the game.
Pacific easily bests Central
In the first of the day's three shortened games, the Pacific Division claimed an easy 10-3 victory over P.K. Subban's Central team. He had the unenviable task of defending against Connor McDavid, while Calgary's Johnny Gaudreau led the charge with two goals for the dominant Pacific.
Metropolitan stars shine
One of the strongest divisions in the NHL this year did not disappoint in the day's second game against the Atlantic Division. Carey Price's Atlantic squad kept it closer but ultimately the Metropolitan stars grabbed a 10-6 win to advance to the final against the Pacific. The dynamic duo of Alex Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby thrilled fans.
Crosby vs. McDavid in final
It was a tight final between Crosby's Metropolitan team and McDavid's Pacific. Philadelphia winger Wayne Simmonds scored the tiebreaking goal with 4:58 to play to take MVP honours as the Metropolitan Division claimed a 4-3 victory. Simmonds also earned a hat trick with the game-winning goal.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.