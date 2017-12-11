Canada's world junior hockey selection camp is getting some NHL flavour.

The Montreal Canadiens on Monday announced they were releasing defenceman Victor Mete to the camp, which runs Tuesday through Friday in St. Catharines, Ont.

"We've made the decision … to give him an opportunity to participate in a very beneficial experience for his development," Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin told nhl.com.

"The world junior hockey championship is a very elite and very competitive tournament, and this can be a very rewarding opportunity for a young player."

Mete, 19, surprised some by cracking the NHL team's lineup out of training camp. The Toronto native and former junior standout with the Ontario Hockey League's London Knights collected four assists in 27 games with Montreal to go with a plus-5 rating.

Mete, who averaged 14 minutes 52 seconds of ice time with the Canadiens, was among the first cuts at the Canadian junior squad's selection camp last December.

Canada has won 16 gold medals since the tournament officially began in 1977, but only one over the last eight tournaments.

The quarter-finals will be held Jan. 2 and the semifinals two days later. Medal games will be contested at KeyBank Center, with the bronze contest at 4 p.m. and the battle for gold at 8 p.m.

Canada's selection camp roster

GOALIES

Michael DiPietro, Windsor (OHL)

Carter Hart, Everett (WHL)

Samuel Harvey, Rouyn-Noranda (QMJHL)

Colton Point, Colgate (NCAA)

DEFENCEMEN

Jake Bean, Calgary (WHL)

Dennis Cholowski, Prince George (WHL)

Kale Clague, Brandon (WHL)

Dante Fabbro, Boston University (NCAA)

Mario Ferraro, Massachusetts (NCAA)

Cal Foote, Kelowna (WHL)

Josh Muhara, Regina (WHL)

Cale Makar, Massachusetts (NCAA)

Victor Mete, Montreal Canadiens (NHL)

Logan Stanley, Kitchener (OHL)

Conor Timmins, Sault Ste. Marie (OHL)

FORWARDS