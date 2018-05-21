Bulldogs coach John Gruden overcomes Flint turmoil to reach Memorial Cup

Nicholas Caamano's favourite memory of Hamilton Bulldogs head coach John Gruden stems from their difficult days with the Flint Firebirds during the 2015-16 Ontario Hockey League season.

The 19-year-old forward was traded from Flint earlier this season along with centre Ryan Moore — reuniting him with Gruden and forward Will Bitten from their days with the Firebirds.

All four have now reached the Memorial Cup with the Bulldogs in Regina.

"I think just coming from where we came in Flint with all that happened there and then hoisting the OHL championship, I think that was huge," Caamano said Sunday.

Gruden and the Firebirds endured a challenging and unusual 2015-16 season, which was their first in Flint, Mich., after relocating from Plymouth, Mich.

Team owner Rolf Nilsen hired Gruden, but then fired him less than two months into the season amid reports the owner wanted more ice time for his son.

Players protested, including Nilsen's son, and Gruden was re-hired and given a three-year extension. Then he was fired again in February 2016.

The OHL intervened with the franchise after the second firing and took over direction of the team while suspending Nilsen for five years.

'Things happen for a reason'

Gruden was hired by Hamilton in June 2016 and said his confidence didn't waiver despite that challenging season.

"I really truly believed that we were having some success," Gruden said of his time in Flint. "I really truly believe that it was going to work.

"Things happen for a reason and I'm just fortunate that Steve [Staios] gave me a second opportunity."

Staios, the Bulldogs' president and general manager, didn't have any hesitation when he hired Gruden as his new head coach.

He said Gruden's ability to handle the situation in Flint gave him the lead on the job.

"I felt his character was tested and every one of those players loved playing for him," Staios said. "That is a situation where he was able to work under extreme conditions and still coach the team and still make it an environment where those players wanted to come to the rink.

"You put someone in a really tough situation and that's where your true character is tested and John was able to withstand that with dignity and leadership."

Hamilton has flourished in its second season under Gruden, topping the OHL's Eastern Conference with a 43-18-7 record. That success carried through during the playoffs and resulted in winning the J. Ross Robertson Cup by upsetting the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds in the league final.

The Bulldogs lost their opener at the Canadian major junior championship and face the Western Hockey League's Swift Current Broncos on Monday night.

Honest approach

Caamano said that one of Gruden's best traits is his honesty with players.

"He really holds his players accountable and lets us know if we do something right and if we do something wrong, he's going to be there to teach us," he said.

Gruden and Staios crossed paths during their NHL career in 1995-96 with the Boston Bruins although never kept in touch afterwards. Staios was in his rookie year that season and went on to play 1,001 games as a defenceman with Vancouver, Atlanta, Edmonton, Calgary and New York Islanders.

Gruden, meanwhile, was also on the blue-line, although played in 92 career games over 10 years with Boston, Ottawa and Washington.

The 47-year-old coach said that he called Staios when he was unemployed to say that he was interested in the job.

He's been with Hamilton ever since.

"I'm just thinking what the reception was at the time when he hired me," Gruden said. "For him to go out to understand what he thinks is best and to hire me, I'm so thankful for it."