Hats off to Max Pacioretty for scoring his sixth career hat trick in a 5-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night.
Max Pacioretty becomes the 19th player to record at least 6 hat tricks all-time in a #Canadiens uniform, as MTL defeated Sabres 5-2 tonight—
@StatsCentre
'Hat-cioretty' scored a goal in each period of the game.
#Habs: Pacioretty now tied with Jeff Carter and Cam Atkinson with 24 goals. Only Sidney Crosby (28) has more goals this #NHL season.—
@amandacstein
That's better!!!!! Hats are flying now. Pacioretty with 24 goals on the season.—
@BWildeCTV
Can't stop thinking what a season Pacioretty would have in goals if it wasn't for that slump earlier this season #NHL #habs #Maurice Richard—
@habs4ever4life
The Montreal Canadiens captain passed Hall of Fame defenceman Larry Robinson for 24th on the Canadien's all-time goals list with 198.
Despite his individual success on the night, the left winger praised his linemates for their help.
Max Pacioretty praises his line mates for setting him up for 3 goals in #Habs 5-2 win over the Buffalo #Sabres tonight at the Bell Centre pic.twitter.com/16rKSYRu2b—
@CBCMontreal
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.