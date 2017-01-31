Hats off to Max Pacioretty for scoring his sixth career hat trick in a 5-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night.

'Hat-cioretty' scored a goal in each period of the game. 

The Montreal Canadiens captain passed Hall of Fame defenceman Larry Robinson for 24th on the Canadien's all-time goals list with 198. 

Despite his individual success on the night, the left winger praised his linemates for their help. 