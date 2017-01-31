Hats off to Max Pacioretty for scoring his sixth career hat trick in a 5-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night.

Max Pacioretty becomes the 19th player to record at least 6 hat tricks all-time in a #Canadiens uniform, as MTL defeated Sabres 5-2 tonight — @StatsCentre

'Hat-cioretty' scored a goal in each period of the game.

#Habs: Pacioretty now tied with Jeff Carter and Cam Atkinson with 24 goals. Only Sidney Crosby (28) has more goals this #NHL season. — @amandacstein

That's better!!!!! Hats are flying now. Pacioretty with 24 goals on the season. — @BWildeCTV

Can't stop thinking what a season Pacioretty would have in goals if it wasn't for that slump earlier this season #NHL #habs #Maurice Richard — @habs4ever4life

The Montreal Canadiens captain passed Hall of Fame defenceman Larry Robinson for 24th on the Canadien's all-time goals list with 198.

Despite his individual success on the night, the left winger praised his linemates for their help.