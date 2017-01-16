Montreal Canadiens captain Max Pacioretty brought a pint-sized companion with him to practice on Sunday — his son Enzo.

#Habs Max Pacioretty teaches son Enzo how to skate before practice Sunday. @mtlgazette @amandacstein pic.twitter.com/geHJBpkZ3L — @mahoneygazette

Enzo warmed up with a few passes from forward Daniel Carr before stepping up to the real challenge of the day — sneaking a goal past netminder Carey Price.

#Habs: Carey Price facing some quality shots from Max Pacioretty's young son before practice. #TSN690 pic.twitter.com/aIyTsBegZC — @amandacstein

Pacioretty "He fell once so hes a little scared on his own[...] I think he got motivated from Pricey, so hes like his father in that sense!" — @amandacstein

Some fans took notice of the feel-good moment, including musician and ex-Great Big Sea member Alan Doyle.

@amandacstein @petermansbridge that kid could score on me already. — @alanthomasdoyle

@amandacstein Must..not..make joke about Price being scored on by a kid. — @brammiller

Pacioretty isn't the only NHLer to get their children involved in their on-ice career.

Tyler Bozak's son is also an avid fan, sporting a customized Toronto Maple Leafs jersey with "Daddy" on the back at Bozak's games.

Baby Kanon Bozak getting a glimpse of his pops at work! #TMLTalk https://t.co/dj98s3bYel — @MapleLeafs

Pittsburgh Penguins defenceman Kris Letang relies on his son Alex for his game-day routine, including a quick choice of shoes and a pre-game hug.

Letang will get to spend a little more time with his son after being sidelined with a lower body injury.