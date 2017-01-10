Rookie sensations Auston Matthews and Patrik Laine and superstars Alex Ovechkin and Evgeni Malkin are among the players named to the rosters for the 2017 NHL all-star weekend.
Laine, the rookie leading scorer with 37 points, is the lone Winnipeg Jets representative on a Central Division roster also including captain P.K. Subban of Nashville and reigning league MVP Patrick Kane of Chicago.
Laine's participation in the tournament is questionable after he suffered a concussion in a recent game against Buffalo. If he can't go, Winnipeg forwards Mark Scheifele or Nikolaj Ehlers, who share the Jets' scoring lead with Laine, are possible replacements.
The Central Division #NHLAllStar roster. —
@NHL
Captain: @PKSubban1
Complete details: https://t.co/JOaCNcuaJX pic.twitter.com/wkpEXyGRMt
Matthews, second in rookie scoring with 35 points, is the only member of the Toronto Maple Leafs on the Atlantic Division roster.
He joins a team captained by Montreal goaltender Carey Price that also includes Canadiens defenceman Shea Weber and star Ottawa rearguard Erik Karlsson.
The Atlantic Division #NHLAllStar roster. —
@NHL
Captain: @CP0031
Complete details: https://t.co/JOaCNcuaJX pic.twitter.com/4W4hGE8HoY
The Pacific Division roster, captained by NHL leading scorer Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, includes Calgary forward Johnny Gaudreau and Vancouver forward Bo Horvat.
The Pacific Division #NHLAllStar roster. —
@NHL
Captain: @cmcdavid97
Complete details: https://t.co/JOaCNcuaJX pic.twitter.com/HQVQtR6Aka
Malkin joins Pittsburgh Penguins teammate Sidney Crosby on the Metropolitan Division roster, which also includes Washington sniper Ovechkin.
The Metropolitan Division #NHLAllStar roster. —
@NHL
Captain: Sidney Crosby
Complete details: https://t.co/JOaCNcuaJX pic.twitter.com/Xq0oJ99GNW
The all-star weekend will be held Jan. 28-29 in Los Angeles. The Kings will be represented by forward Jeff Carter and defenceman Drew Doughty in their home rink.
The game format will again be a 3-on-3 tournament featuring a team from each of the NHL's four divisions. The Pacific Division won last year with John Scott as its captain.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.