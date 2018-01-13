Penguins goalie Matt Murray leaves team for personal matter

Pittsburgh Penguins goaltender Matt Murray is in Canada with his family to tend to a personal matter and will be away from the team indefinitely.

The two-time defending Stanley Cup champions recalled Casey DeSmith from their American Hockey League affiliate in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton to serve behind Tristan Jarry. The Penguins host Detroit on Saturday and the New York Rangers on Sunday.

Head coach Mike Sullivan said Friday that Murray will miss at least one game and will be given "as much time as he needs."

The Penguins are fifth in the crowded Metropolitan Division race heading into the second half of the season. Murray, who backstopped the Penguins to consecutive Cup victories, has been uneven at times this season. The 23-year-old is 15-12-1 with a 2.93 goals-against average.