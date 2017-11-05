The Senators acquired centre Matt Duchene from the Colorado Avalanche on Sunday in a three-team deal that involved Ottawa also dealing forward Kyle Turris to the Nashville Predators.

Colorado will receive prospects Samuel Girard, Vladislav Kamenev and a 2018 second-round draft pick from Nashville along with forward Shane Bowers, goaltender Andrew Hammond, a 2018 first-round pick and 2019 third-round selection from Ottawa.

Duchene had been rumoured in trade talks for over a year and had reportedly been dealt to Ottawa on Friday night before that transaction fell through.

The 26-year-old from Haliburton, Ont., has four goals and six assists in 13 games this season for the Avalanche. He was drafted third overall in the 2009 NHL draft.

Turris, 28, is an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season and both he and Ottawa had struggled to reach a contract extension.

The centre has three goals and six assists through 11 games this year for the Senators and added 10 points in 19 playoff games last season as Ottawa reached the Eastern Conference final.

News of the trade came during Colorado's game against the New York Islanders when Duchene exited as injured forward Blake Comeau was helped off the ice.