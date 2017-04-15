Columbus Blue Jackets forward Matt Calvert will talk to league officials about his cross-check to Pittsburgh's Tom Kuhnhackl late in the third period of a Game 2 loss to the Penguins.

The NHL Department of Players Safety scheduled a hearing with Calvert on Saturday. Calvert received a minor penalty for cross-checking on Friday when he chased down Kuhnhackl away from the play and hit the Penguins forward in the head with his stick, which broke in the process.

Hip Check: Matt Calvert lays a questionable cross-check on Tom Kuhnhackl0:34

The penalty came with 35 seconds left in a 4-1 loss that dropped the Blue Jackets into a 2-0 hole in the best-of-seven series.

Kuhnhackl practiced on Saturday. Calvert was not made available to the media. If the NHL decides further punishment is in order, Calvert could miss Game 3 on Sunday.