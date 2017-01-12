The Tampa Bay Lightning will honour Martin St. Louis on Friday by raising his No. 26 to the rafters. Martin St. Louis reflected on his time with the team in a series of tweets.

St. Louis, who retired this summer as the Lightning's career points leader (953), shared the ice with some great players.

On Brad Richards:

@TBLightning @BRichards_1991 I'm telling him that I can't believe I missed the open net he gave me. #playmaker#thxrichy pic.twitter.com/xO0IYJ1CEY — @mstlouis_26

On Steven Stamkos:

@TBLightning @RealStamkos91 I was asking him if he wanted to do a leg workout after practice! #onetee#thxstammer pic.twitter.com/InkixU6Vpv — @mstlouis_26

On Vincent Lecavalier:

@TBLightning @NHL my guess is I'm telling him that I'm always open and please find me!#backdoortapins#thxvinny pic.twitter.com/bqXZA4pUyR — @mstlouis_26

On John Tortorella, coach of the 2004 team that won the Stanley Cup: