The Winnipeg Jets were without their leading scorer for the second straight night as centre Mark Scheifele remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury.

Scheifele, 23, was listed as a game-time decision after participating in Winnipeg's game-day skate ahead of Saturday's 3-2 overtime win in St. Louis, but did not play.

Scheifele has 13 goals and 13 assists in 26 games.

Winnipeg's injured reserve already includes Tyler Myers, Nic Petan, Shawn Matthias and Joel Armia.

Toews misses 6th straight

Injuries are mounting elsewhere in the Central division with the continued absence of Chicago Blackhawks captain Jonathan Toews.

The 28-year-old centre missed his sixth straight game with an upper-body injury that coach Joel Quenneville stated is "not getting better."

Quenneville said Toews skated briefly Sunday morning, but he plans to "keep him off the ice for a few days and get a better assessment in the middle of the week or so."

Toews has four goals and eight assists in 21 games and is Chicago's best faceoff man. On Saturday, Chicago also lost goalie Corey Crawford, who will miss two-three weeks while recovering from an emergency appendectomy.