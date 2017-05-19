Marcus Stroman is getting the hang of this batting thing.

Stroman threw 5 2/3 strong innings and hit the second homer by a pitcher in Blue Jays history to lead Toronto over Julio Teheran and the Atlanta Braves 9-0 on Thursday night.

The homer comes just weeks after Stroman got his first career hit, a pinch-hit double on April 25 against the St. Louis Cardinals. Prior to that he was 0-5 in his three major-league seasons.

Mark Hendrickson was the first Blue Jays' pitcher to homer — against the Montreal Expos in 2003.

Stroman's homer gave the Jays back-to-back shots in the fourth inning after his battery-mate, catcher Luke Maile, hit his first home run of the season minutes earlier.

Darrell Ceciliani, recalled from Triple-A Buffalo on Tuesday, had a run-scoring double in the first and a two-run homer in the third before leaving with a left shoulder injury. Ceciliani started in centre field after Kevin Pillar was suspended two games without pay for yelling an anti-gay slur at Braves reliever Jason Motte during Wednesday night's game.

Teheran hit Jose Bautista with a pitch in the first inning, a day after Bautista's bat flip following a home run drew criticism from the Braves. Teheran's first pitch to Bautista was inside. The second pitch hit Bautista's thigh. Bautista walked to first base.

Teheran (3-4) allowed a career-high nine runs in three-plus innings in his fourth straight home loss.

The Braves played their first game without Freddie Freeman, who will miss 10 weeks with a broken left wrist.

Donaldson mocks Braves on Twitter

Blue Jays third baseman Josh Donaldson added to the budding rivalry between Toronto and the Braves — but online.

Freeman suffered his injury on by a pitch from Blue Jays reliever Aaron Loup in Atlanta's 8-4 win on Wednesday night, a game that also featured two benches-clearing incidents though no punches were thrown.

Donaldson retweeted a tweet from veteran baseball reporter Peter Gammons on Thursday that said: One Brave veteran told a friend "we'll have a fight today."

Donaldson, who is on the disabled list with a strained left calf, then added his own tweet in reference to the plunking of Bautista, which was the extent of the retaliation from the Braves.