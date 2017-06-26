The Dallas Stars have acquired veteran defenceman Marc Methot in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights.
Dallas sent goaltending prospect Dylan Ferguson and a 2020 second-round pick to Vegas. The teams announced the deal Monday, less than a week since the Golden Knights took Methot in the expansion draft from the Ottawa Senators.
The Stars acquire D Marc Methot from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for G Dylan Ferguson & a second-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. pic.twitter.com/Qf1CumiQWN—
@DallasStars
Methot, 32, has two years left on his contract at a salary-cap hit of $4.9 million US. He has 120 points in 579 games over 11 seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Senators.
Methot was Erik Karlsson's defence partner in Ottawa and had 12 assists in 68 games last season.
The Stars took Ferguson in the seventh round, 194th overall, in the draft last weekend.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.