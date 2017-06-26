The Dallas Stars have acquired veteran defenceman Marc Methot in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Dallas sent goaltending prospect Dylan Ferguson and a 2020 second-round pick to Vegas. The teams announced the deal Monday, less than a week since the Golden Knights took Methot in the expansion draft from the Ottawa Senators.

The Stars acquire D Marc Methot from the Vegas Golden Knights in exchange for G Dylan Ferguson & a second-round pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. pic.twitter.com/Qf1CumiQWN — @DallasStars

Methot, 32, has two years left on his contract at a salary-cap hit of $4.9 million US. He has 120 points in 579 games over 11 seasons with the Columbus Blue Jackets and Senators.

Methot was Erik Karlsson's defence partner in Ottawa and had 12 assists in 68 games last season.

The Stars took Ferguson in the seventh round, 194th overall, in the draft last weekend.