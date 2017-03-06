Marc Bergevin is officially the NHL's stealthiest general manager.

In a move to avoid talking to the media at the NHL GM meetings on Monday, the Canadiens GM slipped past reporters using the aid of a potted plant.

This is one creative way to avoid being spotted. #Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin hides behind a plant and (almost) slips right past everyone. pic.twitter.com/XHEk12Ev2Z — @Sportsnet

Not only did he avoid question duty, but he also had the media cracking up over his antics.

#Habs GM Marc Bergevin goes into stealth mode as he disguises himself with a tree to avoid the media at the GM meetings in Boca Raton, FL. pic.twitter.com/6JXGIHREUv — @GradySas

This just happened. Our highlight of the day so far. That's where we are right now. Things will pick up. https://t.co/98or2iQ6uY — @drosennhl

The jokes quickly started rolling in about the Bergevin's creative use of greenery.

Hope Bergevin named it Jacques Plante. — @_rallycap

Bergevin's next press conference should be a good one. pic.twitter.com/Ei4xomgtkx — @MarcPDumont

But between all the fun, Bergevin and the other NHL GMs found the time to get serious.

Day one of the meetings, which will continue until Wednesday in Boca Raton, Fla., saw the league's 31 GMs break up into smaller groups and explore how to better the game.

A different 1st day at the GMs meeting. They broke out in 4 groups and talked about the game and what could happen in 3, 5 and 10 years. — @drosennhl

Flames GM Brad Treliving said his small group, among many things, looked at the idea of 3 points for a 60-min win, the merits of it ... — @Real_ESPNLeBrun

Veteran GM Lou Lamoriello on the other hand says he would rather go back to 2 points for a win and zero for any kind of loss. No loser point — @Real_ESPNLeBrun

Other hot topics expected to be discussed at the annual meetings include video review criteria, questions about the expansion draft, and the NHL's participation in the upcoming PyeongChang Olympics.