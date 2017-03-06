Marc Bergevin is officially the NHL's stealthiest general manager.

In a move to avoid talking to the media at the NHL GM meetings on Monday, the Canadiens GM slipped past reporters using the aid of a potted plant.

Not only did he avoid question duty, but he also had the media cracking up over his antics.

The jokes quickly started rolling in about the Bergevin's creative use of greenery.

But between all the fun, Bergevin and the other NHL GMs found the time to get serious.

Day one of the meetings, which will continue until Wednesday in Boca Raton, Fla., saw the league's 31 GMs break up into smaller groups and explore how to better the game.

Other hot topics expected to be discussed at the annual meetings include video review criteria, questions about the expansion draft, and the NHL's participation in the upcoming PyeongChang Olympics.