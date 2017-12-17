Maple Leafs place Zaitsev on IR, recall Marincin from Marlies
The Toronto Maple Leafs recalled defenceman Martin Marincin from the American Hockey League's Marlies on Sunday and placed defenceman Nikita Zaitsev on the injured reserve list with a lower-body injury.
Marincin appeared in 25 regular-season games last year with Toronto
The Toronto Maple Leafs recalled defenceman Martin Marincin from the American Hockey League's Marlies on Sunday and placed defenceman Nikita Zaitsev on the injured reserve list with a lower-body injury.
Marincin, 25, has seven points (two goals, five assists) in 18 games with the Marlies this season.
Marincin scored one goal and added six assists seven points in 25 regular-season games with Toronto during the 2016-17 season and also appeared in six playoff games. He has 25 points (three goals, 22 assists) in 175 career regular-season NHL games.
He was originally acquired by the Maple Leafs in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers in June 2015.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.