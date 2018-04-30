Maple Leafs say Lou Lamoriello will not return as GM next season
Team president Brendan Shanahan says he will focus 'all of my attention' on a successor
While changes on the ice were expected with the Toronto Maple Leafs for next season season, a key front-office move was made Monday.
Longtime NHL general manager Lou Lamoriello will not return to the post with the Leafs next season, the team announced in a news release.
"Three years ago, Lou and I agreed on a contract that would see him serve as general manager of the Maple Leafs for three years and then transition to senior adviser for the following four years," team president Brendan Shanahan said in a statement.
"I will now focus all of my attention towards making a decision regarding our next general manager."
Lamoriello, 75, wouldn't discuss his future with Toronto during Friday's season-ending news conference, stating he wasn't focused on himself at the moment.
Two days earlier, the Maple Leafs dropped a 7-4 decision to the hometown Boston Bruins in Game 7 of their first-round Stanley Cup playoff series.
