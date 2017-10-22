The Toronto Maple Leafs signed defenceman Roman Polak to a one-year contract on Sunday worth $1.1 million US.
Polak has spent parts of the last three seasons with Toronto and was on a professional tryout deal with the club during training camp.
The 31-year-old had four goals and seven assists in 75 regular-season games with the Maple Leafs last season.
He appeared in two playoff games before breaking his leg in Game 2 of Toronto's first round series against the Washington Capitals on April 15.
Polak has also spent time with the San Jose Sharks and St. Louis Blues.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.