Goaltender Antoine Bibeau as well as forwards Byron Froese and Frederik Gauthier were recalled from the American Hockey League on Tuesday by the Toronto Maple Leafs.
Bibeau, 22, has a 7-7-2 record, a 2.46 goals-against average, a .908 save percentage and three shutouts in 16 games with the AHL's Toronto Marlies this season. He made 26 saves in his NHL debut against Colorado on Dec. 11.
Froese, 25, has previously skated in two games with the Maple Leafs. He has 12 goals and five assists in 27 games with the Marlies.
Gauthier, 21, has a goal and an assist in three games with the Maple Leafs. He has a goal and three assists in 17 games with the Marlies in 2016-17.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.