Maple Leafs hire Laurence Gilman as 2nd assistant GM
Brandon Pridham was given same title on Wednesday
The Toronto Maple Leafs haven't wasted any time filling their executive offices.
For the second time in as many days, the Leafs added an assistant general manager on Thursday, hiring Laurence Gilman from the National Hockey League's head office. He has the same title as Brandon Pridham, who was promoted to assistant GM on Wednesday by first-year GM Kyle Dubas.
- Maple Leafs part ways with assistant GM Mark Hunter
- Lou Lamoriello hired by Islanders as president of hockey operations
Earlier this week, senior adviser and former GM Lou Lamoriello left the organization to take the helm of the New York Islanders while assistant GM Mark Hunter and the Leafs mutually agreed to part ways.
Gilman, 53, has worked for the NHL since 2016 and helped create the rules for the Vegas Golden Knights expansion draft.
From 2008 to 2015, the Winnipeg native worked for the Vancouver Canucks, most recently serving as vice president of hockey operations and assistant GM. Before his run with the Canucks, Gilman worked for the Phoenix Coyotes/Winnipeg Jets organization
"Laurence provides terrific experience to our management team," Dubas said in a statement. "His 20-plus years in the NHL have seen him manage nearly every type of department in professional hockey and have success doing so."
"Adding Laurence to our front office and having him work alongside Brandon Pridham as an assistant general manager gives our program great depth and breadth of knowledge across all areas of hockey operations. We feel very fortunate to have both Brandon and Laurence as key parts of our executive team."
The Leafs said part of Gilman's duties will see him serve as GM of their American Hockey League affiliate, the Toronto Marlies, starting next season.
