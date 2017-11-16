Detroit Red Wings forward Luke Witkowski was suspended 10 games Thursday for returning to the ice to join an altercation, according to the NHL's Department of Player Safety

In a game Wednesday against Calgary, Witkowski was issued a game misconduct after a fight against the Flames' Brent Kulak. As he was taken off the ice, Matt Tkachuk speared him in the leg with stick, sparking a brawl resulting in 79 penalty minutes.

Witkowski received an automatic suspension under rule 70.6 which states "Any player who has been ordered to the dressing room by the officials and returns to his bench or to the ice surface for any reason before the appropriate time...shall be suspended automatically without pay for the next ten (10) regular League and/or Play-off games."

Meanwhile, Tkachuk will have a hearing with NHL Player Safety on Friday for unsportsmanlike actions during the brawl.

Witkowski, signed by Detroit in the off-season, has no points in eight games for the Red Wings. He would be eligible to return Dec. 11 against Florida.