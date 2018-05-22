Lou Lamoriello appears headed to New York Islanders
Reports suggest former Leafs GM will leave Toronto organization for new role
Lou Lamoriello is reportedly leaving the Toronto Maple Leafs for a position with the New York Islanders.
Multiple media reports Monday said the Islanders hired Lamoriello to a role in their hockey operations department.
The 75-year-old Lamoriello spent three years as Toronto's GM before being reassigned to a senior adviser position last month. Kyle Dubas, 31, replaced Lamoriello as the Leafs GM on May 11.
Lamoriello was hired by Toronto in July of 2015 after spending 27 seasons as GM of the New Jersey Devils.
The Maple Leafs finished third in the Atlantic Division at 49-26-7 this year — setting franchise records in wins and points in a single season — before being ousted by the Boston Bruins in the first round of the playoffs.
The Islanders were 35-37-10 in the Metropolitan Division and did not make the post-season.
(The Canadian Press)
