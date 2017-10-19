Los Angeles Kings centre Jeff Carter is out indefinitely after undergoing surgery to repair a cut on his left leg.
Kings general manager Rob Blake announced his star power forward's injury Thursday.
Carter was hurt on a hit by Jeff Petry during the Kings' 5-1 victory over Montreal on Wednesday night to extend the best start in franchise history (5-0-1). Petry's skate came off the ice and connected with the inside of Carter's lower leg during the first period.
Carter has three assists in six games this season for the Kings, who start a six-game road trip Saturday in Columbus.
Carter had 32 goals and 34 assists last season in his highest-scoring season since 2011. His absence will strain Los Angeles' depth at centre behind captain Anze Kopitar.
