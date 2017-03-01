TJ Brodie's breakaway goal 1:47 into overtime Tuesday night gave the Calgary Flames a 2-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings.
Sprung free from the opponent's blue line in by a 100-foot pass from Mikael Backlund, Brodie made a nifty deke and buried a shot under the cross bar for his fifth goal of the season.
Calgary improves to 7-2 in overtime while toppling one of the best in the Kings. Los Angeles was 10-1 before losing in overtime on consecutive nights, also losing that way in Minnesota on Monday.
Red-hot Micheal Ferland also scored for Calgary (34-26-4). The Flames are 6-0-1 in their last seven and climb within two points of the Anaheim Ducks for third place in the Pacific Division. They currently hold the first wild card spot in the Western Conference.
Tanner Pearson with his team-leading 21st goal scored for Los Angeles (30-27-6). The Kings kick-off a seven-game homestand Thursday versus the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The Kings pull to within one point of the St. Louis Blues, who hold the second wild card spot in the Western Conference.
