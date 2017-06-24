Alain Vigneault may be getting a little help behind the bench next season on Broadway.
Several media reports indicate that former Dallas Stars head coach Lindy Ruff will join the New York Rangers coaching staff as an associate coach.
Deal not yet done, but Rangers will hire Lindy Ruff as assistant coach (in charge of defense, plus) to replace Jeff Beukeboom.—
@NYP_Brooksie
He's expected to replace outgoing associate coach Jeff Beukeboom.
Ruff has coached 1,493 NHL games and is fifth in league history with 736 career wins. He spent four seasons with the Stars after coaching the Buffalo Sabres for 15 seasons.
