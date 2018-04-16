Maple Leafs lose more feistiness with Leo Komarov's Game 3 absence
Fellow shift disturber Nazem Kadri was previously suspended for Games 2-4 vs. Bruins
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Leo Komarov will miss Game 3 on Monday against the visiting Boston Bruins (CBC, CBCSports.ca, 7 p.m. ET) because of a lower-body injury.
Maple Leafs head coach Mike Babcock said at the morning skate that the 31-year-old Finn is day-to-day and that he hopes to have him back for Game 4 on Thursday.
"He's going to skate tomorrow, and then will skate the following day and be a game-time decision [for Game 4]," said Babcock.
Centre Dominic Moore will take Komarov's spot in the lineup. Moore sat out the first two games of the series as a healthy scratch.
With Komarov out, Toronto is without much of its grit following fellow forward Nazem Kadri's three-game suspension for his hit against Tommy Wingels in the series opener.
Boston leads the first-round series 2-0, having outscored Toronto 12-4 in two games at TD Garden.
Komarov was originally hurt in Saturday's Game 2 in Boston.
