The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired goaltender Calvin Pickard in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday.

In exchange, the Leafs sent forward Tobias Lindberg and a 2018 sixth-round pick to the Knights.

Pickard, 25, posted a 15-31-2 record with a 2.98 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage in 50 games with Colorado in 2016-17. He was selected by the Golden Knights in the June expansion draft. In 86 career NHL games, all with Colorado, Pickard has a record of 28-44-6 with a 2.77 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage.

The Moncton, N.B., native, who was originally selected by the Colorado Avalanche in the second round (49th overall) of the 2010 draft, has been assigned to the Toronto Marlies of American Hockey League.

Lindberg, 22, played six games with the Leafs in the 2015-16 season, registering two assists. He had 28 points with the Marlies last season.