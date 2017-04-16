In the midst of the Toronto Maple Leafs' first playoff win in four years on Saturday night, an unlikely hero was born.

A Leafs superfan, who had travelled from Ontario to Washington for Game 2, was shown on the broadcast sporting face paint, a dyed beard and an unlit cigarette hanging precariously from his mouth.

The man, later identified as Jason Maskalow but also now fondly referred to as "Dartman" or "Dart Guy", quickly became a symbol of good luck for Leafs fans after the team pulled off a 4-3 double-overtime win.  

Dan Steinberg of The Washington Post sat down with Maskalow during the game.

"Dude, I almost lit my smoke about 20 minutes ago," Maskalow told Steinberg. "So that would have been a better picture."

Lit smoke or not, Maslakow's bearded mug was the inspiration fans needed to show off their Photoshop skills.

Like Tony X, Maslakow seemed more than happy to be an overnight Twitter sensation.

Of course, it probably didn't hurt that he'll be taking in Monday's Game 3 from the comfort of the Air Canada Centre.

The Leafs will look to take Dartman's good luck into Game 3, where they can take a 2-1 series lead over the Washington Capitals.