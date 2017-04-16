In the midst of the Toronto Maple Leafs' first playoff win in four years on Saturday night, an unlikely hero was born.
A Leafs superfan, who had travelled from Ontario to Washington for Game 2, was shown on the broadcast sporting face paint, a dyed beard and an unlit cigarette hanging precariously from his mouth.
The things we do for our team. #BecauseItsTheCup #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/JxtXcy4Bqv—
The man, later identified as Jason Maskalow but also now fondly referred to as "Dartman" or "Dart Guy", quickly became a symbol of good luck for Leafs fans after the team pulled off a 4-3 double-overtime win.
You're not a real Leafs fan unless you change your profile picture to this... pic.twitter.com/y9JkuE8Z21—
*Leafs win one playoff game* pic.twitter.com/uiE93jZlyL—
Dan Steinberg of The Washington Post sat down with Maskalow during the game.
"Dude, I almost lit my smoke about 20 minutes ago," Maskalow told Steinberg. "So that would have been a better picture."
What am I even doing pic.twitter.com/IO8Fr5bGQy—
Lit smoke or not, Maslakow's bearded mug was the inspiration fans needed to show off their Photoshop skills.
It's going to be okay, Dart Guy is here. pic.twitter.com/OHgMy7t5Rt—
we have a new six god @mlse @atf13atf @thejustinfisher @felixpotvin pic.twitter.com/PlGWt1FA2v—
The dart seen ‘round the world pic.twitter.com/elJ6CJ6K54—
Like Tony X, Maslakow seemed more than happy to be an overnight Twitter sensation.
Of course, it probably didn't hurt that he'll be taking in Monday's Game 3 from the comfort of the Air Canada Centre.
A huge thank you to @MapleLeafs for the tickets to the game tomorrow!!! See you there and GO LEAFS GO! #Dartguy—
Thank you for all the love Twitter!!!!#TorontoMapleLeafs #StandWitness #CBC #cigs pic.twitter.com/6IBiuRdele—
The Leafs will look to take Dartman's good luck into Game 3, where they can take a 2-1 series lead over the Washington Capitals.