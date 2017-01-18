The Toronto Maple Leafs appear to have dodged a bullet.

Top defenceman Morgan Rielly is listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injury after exiting Tuesday's game against the Buffalo Sabres following a scary-looking play in the first period.

Rielly will sit out Thursday night when the Leafs host the New York Rangers. Frankie Corrado will slot into the lineup for just the second time this season in Rielly's place.

Leafs head coach Mike Babcock wasn't sure whether Rielly would return in time for a Saturday tilt against the Ottawa Senators.

Rielly was injured in the opening half of Tuesday's first period against Buffalo when he got tangled up along the boards with Sabres' winger William Carrier. The right leg of the 22-year-old got locked up with the right leg of Carrier, bending in an awkward direction as it hit the ice.

He hobbled to the bench and then dressing room, returned for a single shift and then was held out the rest of the night.

A left-shot and Toronto's No. 1 defenceman, Rielly leaves a big hole at the top of the Leafs defence, albeit in the short-term. He not only logs the most minutes (about 23 per-game), but the most challenging type of minutes, tasked with contending with top lines alongside rookie Nikita Zaitsev.

He's also arguably the Leafs' best at transporting the puck out of the defensive zone, a fast, easy-moving skater with a fine touch for the puck.

Rielly ranks among the top-30 NHL defencemen with 14 even-strength points this season despite starting less than 50 per cent of his shifts in the offensive zone. He's also above par on the puck possession side of things, as the Leafs generate 51 per cent of even-strength scoring chances when he's on the ice.

Jake Gardiner will move up into his place alongside Zaitsev on the top pair against the Rangers. Gardiner played a career-high 29 minutes against the Sabres.

Corrado will play alongside Connor Carrick with Matt Hunwick to remain on a pair with Roman Polak.