Leafs recall Calvin Pickard to replace injured backup goalie
The Toronto Maple Leafs recalled goaltender Calvin Pickard on Friday and announced that netminder Curtis McElhinney has suffered a lower-body injury.
Pickard has a 10-5-0 record with a 2.20 goals-against average and .919 save percentage in 15 games this season with the Toronto Marlies.
McElhinney has a 3-4-0 mark as a backup to Frederik Andersen. The team did not release details on McElhinney's injury.
The Maple Leafs were scheduled to play the Colorado Avalanche on Friday night at Pepsi Center.
