Nick Bjugstad scored Florida's only goal in regulation and the game-winning goal in a shootout as the Panthers beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-1 on Wednesday night.

Bjugstad skated in and held the puck until Toronto goalie Frederick Andersen was sprawled out, then moved to his right and flipped in his goal during the fourth round of the shootout.

The Panthers won the tiebreaker 2-1 after Aleksander Barkov scored for Florida, and Patrick Marleau was successful for Toronto.

Vincent Trocheck and Henrik Haapala had assists for the Panthers (8-11-2).

Nazem Kadri netted a goal for Toronto (14-8-1), assisted by Connor Brown and Marleau.

Florida goalie Roberto Luongo and Andersen each made 42 saves.

The Panthers controlled play in the first period, registering the game's first 11 shots, but neither team broke through until Florida scored on an odd bounce at 15:16 of the second period deep in Toronto's zone.

Florida's Roberto Luongo makes the save against Toronto's Zach Hyman on Wednesday in the Panthers' 2-1 shootout win. (Joel Auerbach/Getty Images)

Behind the Toronto net and with his back to Andersen, Bjugstad backhanded a puck that deflected off Maple Leafs defenceman Connor Carrick's skate and then the stick of Andersen.

The puck popped in for Bjugstad's fifth goal and a 1-0 lead.

Trocheck got the primary assist, but the secondary helper went to Haapala, who was making his NHL debut after being called up in the morning from the team's AHL affiliate in Springfield.

Kadri tied it 1-all at 13:58 of the third period after the Maple Leafs gained control of a loose puck at centre ice, sending Brown out leading a 2-on-1 break.

Brown slipped a pass from the left side to Kadri, who scored his 11th goal on a high shot over Luongo from the right circle.