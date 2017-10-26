Josh Jooris scored twice and Teuvo Teravainen had a three-point night as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 on Thursday at Air Canada Centre.

Victor Rask scored midway through the second period to give Carolina the lead and Brock McGinn and Jooris added insurance goals in the third.

Elias Lindholm and Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes (4-3-1), who ended a two-game losing skid.

Auston Matthews, Zach Hyman and Dominic Moore had the goals for Toronto (7-3-0).

Carolina pulled ahead by taking advantage of a poor clearing effort by Andreas Borgman behind the Toronto net. Teravainen took possession and fed the puck to Rask, who one-timed it past Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen.

Carolina goalie Scott Darling dives but can't stop Dominic Moore's goal in the second period Thursday. (Frank Gunn/Canadian Press)

McGinn made it a two-goal game by faking a slapshot and snapping the puck over Andersen's right shoulder for his first goal of the season. Jooris capped the scoring by burying a pass from Jeff Skinner into the top corner.