Josh Jooris scored twice and Teuvo Teravainen had a three-point night as the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 6-3 on Thursday at Air Canada Centre.
Victor Rask scored midway through the second period to give Carolina the lead and Brock McGinn and Jooris added insurance goals in the third.
Elias Lindholm and Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes (4-3-1), who ended a two-game losing skid.
Auston Matthews, Zach Hyman and Dominic Moore had the goals for Toronto (7-3-0).
Carolina pulled ahead by taking advantage of a poor clearing effort by Andreas Borgman behind the Toronto net. Teravainen took possession and fed the puck to Rask, who one-timed it past Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen.
McGinn made it a two-goal game by faking a slapshot and snapping the puck over Andersen's right shoulder for his first goal of the season. Jooris capped the scoring by burying a pass from Jeff Skinner into the top corner.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.