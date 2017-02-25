Andrew Shaw scored the overtime winner on Saturday as the Montreal Canadiens beat the Toronto Maple Leafs for the 14th consecutive time, a 3-2 victory that furthered their tenuous hold on the Atlantic Division.

Montreal now has 74 points, four up on Ottawa (70) and five up on Toronto (69).

Max Pacioretty and Alex Galchenyuk also found the back of the net for the Canadiens (33-21-8), which won for just the third time in the last 11 games (3-7-1) and second time in four games under new head coach Claude Julien (2-2-0).

Carey Price stopped 32-of-34 shots he faced, including a breakaway on Auston Matthews in overtime. Matthews scored a pair to hit the 30-goal mark for the Leafs (28-20-13), Frederik Andersen was sharp with 25 saves.

Looking for their first win over Montreal since Jan. 18, 2014, the Leafs got on the board first on a strange goal midway through the opening frame.

Matthews drove into the Canadiens zone with speed, pulled up and fired a shot that pinged off the outstretched stick and then arm of Alexei Emelin before bouncing off the ice and in between the pads of Price. It was the 19-year-old's team-leading 29th goal and 53rd point of the season.