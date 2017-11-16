William Nylander scored with 2.2 seconds to play in overtime as the Toronto Maple Leafs blanked the New Jersey Devils 1-0 on Thursday for their fifth straight win.
Frederik Andersen made 42 saves for the Maple Leafs (13-7-0), including three huge ones in the extra period to give his team a chance to win it.
Corey Schneider stopped 24 shots for the Devils (11-4-3).
Leafs centre Auston Matthews was on the ice for optional morning skate but sat out his fourth straight game with an upper-body injury.
Thursday's meeting looked like two different teams compared to when these two clubs met in October, a 6-3 New Jersey win that included a 47-save performance from Schneider.
Miles Wood had the game's first scoring chance as he got in alone on Andersen 6:37 into the opening period, only to be turned away by the Danish goaltender.
