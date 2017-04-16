The Maple Leafs didn't let another opportunity get away in Game 2.

Kasperi Kapanen scored two goals, including the winner 12 minutes into double overtime as Toronto evened up its best-of-seven series with the Washington Capitals at a game apiece with a 4-3 victory on Saturday night.

Morgan Rielly and James van Riemsdyk also potted goals while Frederik Andersen stood tall again with 47 saves in a game that also saw Roman Polak exit with injury.

Jake Gardiner and Rielly both played over 40 minutes in his absence.

The Leafs led 3-2 with just over seven minutes left in regulation when Nicklas Backstrom tied it 3-3 for the Capitals. The club also had a 2-0 first-period lead slip away two nights earlier in a Game 1 overtime defeat. They ultimately rallied for their first post-season victory since May 12, 2013.

Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson managed power-play goals for Washington and Braden Holtby gave up four goals on 51 shots.

The Leafs will be feeling plenty confident when they host Game 3 at the Air Canada Centre on Monday night. Doubt will likely be on the minds of the Caps given their Stanley Cup aspirations this spring and years of playoff disappointment.

Fast-starters in Game 1, it was the Leafs who were under siege early in Game 2. Washington looked like the Presidents' Trophy winners — puck-hungry, physical and continually on the attack. The Caps held the Leafs without a shot for the first 11 minutes, buoyed by a charged crowd, which was given small red cowbells before the game.