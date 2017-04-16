The Maple Leafs didn't let another opportunity get away in Game 2.
Kasperi Kapanen scored two goals, including the winner 12 minutes into double overtime as Toronto evened up its best-of-seven series with the Washington Capitals at a game apiece with a 4-3 victory on Saturday night.
- Stanley Cup Playoffs: Full TV schedule
- Senators stun Bruins with Phaneuf's OT winner
- Rinne shines on both ends as Predators take 2-0 series lead
Morgan Rielly and James van Riemsdyk also potted goals while Frederik Andersen stood tall again with 47 saves in a game that also saw Roman Polak exit with injury.
Jake Gardiner and Rielly both played over 40 minutes in his absence.
The Leafs led 3-2 with just over seven minutes left in regulation when Nicklas Backstrom tied it 3-3 for the Capitals. The club also had a 2-0 first-period lead slip away two nights earlier in a Game 1 overtime defeat. They ultimately rallied for their first post-season victory since May 12, 2013.
Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson managed power-play goals for Washington and Braden Holtby gave up four goals on 51 shots.
The Leafs will be feeling plenty confident when they host Game 3 at the Air Canada Centre on Monday night. Doubt will likely be on the minds of the Caps given their Stanley Cup aspirations this spring and years of playoff disappointment.
Fast-starters in Game 1, it was the Leafs who were under siege early in Game 2. Washington looked like the Presidents' Trophy winners — puck-hungry, physical and continually on the attack. The Caps held the Leafs without a shot for the first 11 minutes, buoyed by a charged crowd, which was given small red cowbells before the game.
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Note: The CBC does not necessarily endorse any of the views posted. By submitting your comments, you acknowledge that CBC has the right to reproduce, broadcast and publicize those comments or any part thereof in any manner whatsoever. Please note that comments are moderated and published according to our submission guidelines.