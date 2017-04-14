The Maple Leafs dropped Game 1 in overtime, but might have proven something to themselves anyway.

At the very least, the mostly young Leafs left Verizon Center feeling like they could hang with the best team in hockey, that defeat wasn't inevitable against a powerful, more experienced opponent.

"I think it erases any doubts if the kids had it," said veteran Matt Hunwick after Toronto native Tom Wilson scored the OT winner — his first career NHL playoff goal — in the Caps 3-2 Game 1 win on Thursday.

"And for the most part we know we're a good team. Now I think they know it and I think it should hopefully be a long series."

Leafs coach Mike Babcock was pleased his team started on the second night of the playoffs so that his players could get a taste of what they might be in for in Game 1. He even quizzed them on Thursday morning, wanting their impressions on the differences they distinguished from the regular season.

He wanted them to get a sense of how charged the energy in the building might be, how the intensity of each shift would be dialled up.

His group looked prepared for it.

Though nine players were making their NHL post-season debuts, the Leafs didn't look like a team lacking in comfort on playoff terrain in the early going. They came out flying in the first 10 minutes, scoring twice and putting some fear into a Capitals squad that has a Stanley Cup-or-bust mentality.

Marner strikes early

Mitch Marner got the first goal less than two minutes in and Jake Gardiner followed up a little while after that with a marker that was waved off and then overturned on a Toronto challenge — Nazem Kadri deemed to have not touched Braden Holtby in the crease.

It was striking how cool the first-timers looked, including William Nylander, who danced with the puck and fired four shots on goal in the opening frame. The Leafs flashed their speed and an array of skills opposite a Caps team that won five more games than anyone else during the regular season while marching to their second straight Presidents' Trophy.

Washington Capitals forward Justin Williams scores against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Washington's 3-2 overtime win on Thursday. (Molly Riley/The Associated Press)

"I think what they found out is you can skate with them, you can be physical, their [defencemen] give the puck to you when you're physical just like if they're physical with us," Babcock said. "I just think it's important to get a taste and understand what the game is like."

Earlier in the week, Babcock prodded Washington as the team with all the pressure on its shoulders, recalling his Presidents' Trophy-winning Detroit team which lost in the first round to Edmonton in 2006.

It's clear Babcock wants his group feeling like they have a chance to beat Washington, not to watch helplessly as stars like Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom do their thing. Thursday's effort was a good step in that direction.

"They're a heck of a team, but I also think we're no slouch either," Gardiner said. "So we're not going away."