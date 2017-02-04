William Nylander got his first career hat trick, James van Riemsdyk scored his second of the game to break a tie with 1:36 left and the Toronto Maple Leafs snapped a three-game losing streak with a 6-5 win over the Boston Bruins on Saturday night.

Connor Brown also scored for Toronto, which moved one point behind Boston for third place in the Atlantic Division. The Maple Leafs have played five fewer games than the Bruins.

David Pastrnak scored two goals for Boston, and Ryan Spooner, Patrice Bergeron and Torey Krug each added one. Bergeron and Krug had power-play goals.

Frederik Andersen stopped 36 shots for the Maple Leafs.

Goaltender Tuukka Rask, playing his 12th consecutive game, was pulled after the Maple Leafs' fourth goal. Zane McIntyre made 10 saves in relief.