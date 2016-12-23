Auston Matthews scored his team-leading 16th goal, Frederik Andersen stopped 38 shots for his first shutout of the season and the Toronto Maple Leafs routed the Colorado Avalanche 6-0 on Thursday night.

Nazem Kadri scored twice, James Van Riemsdyk added a goal and an assist and Connor Brown and Frederik Gauthier also scored for Toronto.

Andersen earned his seventh career shutout, and it was an easy one for the NHL veteran. The Maple Leafs scored five goals in 21:29 spanning the first and second periods, starting with Matthews' goal at 7:13 of the first.

Gauthier's first goal of the season at 8:42 of the second ended Semyon Varlamov's night. The Colorado goalie allowed five goals on 18 shots and was replaced by Calvin Pickard.

Pickard made 12 saves for the Avalanche, who are 0-7-1 in their last eight home games. They have lost five straight overall.

Kadri scored a power-play goal in the third, his 13th.