The Toronto Maple Leafs hope they've found an answer to their uncertain backup goaltender position, scooping up 33-year-old Curtis McElhinney off waivers from the Columbus Blue Jackets on Tuesday afternoon.

The Leafs needed someone who could help lighten the load of Frederik Andersen who's started 33 of the team's 39 games this year, including three sets of back-to-backs. The 27-year-old is on pace to start around 70 games, a substantial increase from his career-high of 53 while still a member of the Anaheim Ducks.

"We're trying to put a veteran in there that can take away some of those games that maybe (can) give (Andersen) a rest," Leafs general manager Lou Lamoriello told the Canadian Press.

McElhinney had made only five starts in place of No. 1 Sergei Bobrovsky for the Blue Jackets this year, yielding five goals on 34 shots in his last appearance on Jan. 7, a 5-4 loss to the New York Rangers.

The London, Ont. native had a .890 save percentage in 18 games last season and a .905 career mark, always in the No. 2 role.

"He's been able to sort of sustain what's necessary from a backup," Lamoriello said. "The character and quality of him is exemplary and he's had some outstanding games this year. He's got great size so we felt that this was the right decision at this